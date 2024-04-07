"You don't deserve a title opportunity" - Top AEW star's response to Dustin Rhodes wanting to finish his story

Dustin Rhodes wants the AEW World Championship so that he can finish his own story. However, the wrestling veteran has received a scathing response to his passionate promo.

A Rhodes family member will wrestle a Samoan World Champion named Joe tonight as Cody Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. AEW will also present a Rhodes vs. a Samoan World Champion named Joe just three days after WWE, but the title will not be on the line.

Saturday's AEW Collision featured a passionate promo by the legendary older son of Dusty Rhodes. Dustin's viral speech included a challenge to Samoa Joe for his AEW World Championship on Dynamite. The King of Television has responded, but he will not be giving away a title shot, not just yet.

"You know, the biggest obstacle of being World Champion is managing perception... how those around you perceive you, and how they perceive themselves, and it seems like a few people around here have some jilted perceptions. Dustin Rhodes - don't think that your words went unheralded. You walk around with the camera, and you talk big and you tell your story, about what you dream about, about who you are, how tough and what you've done. Then, why aren't you standing here, Dustin?," Samoa Joe said.

Joe continued his promo and revealed that he will face Rhodes in a non-title match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

"It seems like the things that you want, you forgot about how to get, and it's because I have them, Dustin. And men like you, your biggest problem is, you don't possess the one asset you need to survive around here, and it's fear of me. So, Dustin, I will not give you what you want. You don't deserve a championship title opportunity, but I will give you the fight that you want, in fact, I'll even sweeten it. If you beat me, Dustin, I'll make you a #1 contender, but just know what you serve as now is an example to everyone who speaks up and says my name. There will be consequences, there will be pain, and Dustin, you will set that example for me," Samoa Joe said.

Rhodes will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship if he's able to defeat Joe in the Title Eliminator match on Dynamite. Joe is currently scheduled to defend against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty later this month.

AEW Dynasty updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling will present the inaugural Dynasty Pay-Per-View on Sunday, April 21 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

Officials have announced seven Dynasty matches as of now, with more to be confirmed over the next week or two. Only two of the confirmed matches are non-title.

Below is the current line-up:

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

The House of Black vs. Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe

Tournament Finals: FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the vacant World Tag Team Championship

House Rules: TBS Champion Julia Hart defends vs. Willow Nightingale

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends vs. Thunder Rosa

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defends vs. PAC

World Champion Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland

