Surprising details emerge on CM Punk's incident with AEW star before his exit - Reports

Several months after the incident between the former WWE and AEW world champion, CM Punk and his former fellow star, the veteran wrestling journalist provided more details on the alleged incident.

The AEW star in question is none other than Jack Perry. It is now well-documented how Perry took a major shot at CM Punk live on camera during the 'All In' event last year. The shot led to an alleged backstage altercation between Punk and Perry and it resulted in Punk getting fired and Perry still being suspended from the company.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Second City Saint opened up about the entire incident that led to his termination by Tony Khan. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio provided more details on the 'real glass' incident between Punk and Jack Perry.

Meltzer explained how he did not report the story at first, as he thought everything was sorted between the two before Perry took a shot at Punk on camera:

"When this happened and I did not report it, I was told that it was all settled and not a big deal, and never heard about it again. I thought everything was settled and he [Punk] talked about it, I could be wrong about that, but that's how I remember it." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Dave Meltzer says CM Punk overreacted during the incident

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also recalled how he was shocked to hear Jack Perry saying "Go cry me a river" at 'All In 2023.' However, Dave feels CM Punk overreacted at that moment:

"I knew the story, then we were at Wembley and he said cry me a river, and I remember seeing that and going 'Oh God.' I don't like that stuff, I am not going to defend him for saying that, but the reaction was an overreaction." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Meanwhile, Punk is currently out of action due to injury and could return to WWE TV after months. Whereas, Jack Perry currently wrestles on NJPW. Only time will tell when Perry will be seen back on AEW TV.

