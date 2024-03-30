"We did NOTHING WRONG," says AEW star after invading Billy Gunn's house

A current AEW star, along with his buddies, invaded one of the trio's champions, Billy Gunn's house, and shared his reaction after getting kicked out of the house. The star mentioned here is Billy's son, Austin Gunn.

At AEW Dynamite: Big Business in Boston recently, The Bang Bang Scissor Gang union came to an end after weeks of having fun together. Following his victory against Darby Allin, The Switchblade Jay White kept on attacking Darby before The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn came out for the save.

In a shocking turn of events, White hit Billy with a steel chair and a brawl erupted between The Acclaimed and The Bang Bang Gang. Following the big break up, Austin, and Colten Gunn attempted to invade their father, Billy Gunn's house along with Jay White. However, they were kicked out by Billy when he reached home with his wife.

Following the home invasion incident, Austin Gunn took to 'X' social media platform to comment on 'invading' the house in which he grew up. He also expressed disgust at not being welcome in his dad's house.

Here is what Austin wrote:

"Not being welcome in the home you grew up in is criminal... We did NOTHING WRONG... Once you pick a side.. stay there 👆✂️."

Billy Gunn on working with his sons in AEW

Billy Gunn's sons, Austin and Colten Gunn joined their dad in AEW back in 2020. During his appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette in 2022, Billy opened up on working with his sons onscreen.

"If you ask them, now it's getting annoying because I literally coach when I'm out there. Sometimes they just want to kind of go through the motions and I'm really out there and they're going, 'Dad, stop for one second.' It's so much fun... It's good, it's good, you know, because Austin was in it first. I knew Austin was going to be the one, Colten, not so much." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Meanwhile, it seems Billy is expected to wrestle opposite his sons pretty soon considering the ongoing rivalry between The Bang Bang Gang and The Acclaimed. It remains to be seen how the story progresses.

