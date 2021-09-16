"We would put on a masterpiece" - Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion wants to wrestle Adam Cole (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann recently revealed that he would love to lock horns with AEW star Adam Cole, believing the two would put on a "masterpiece."

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Swann looked back at his and Cole's shared history. The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion recalled stepping into the industry just a year or two after Cole did.

Swann revealed that his debut wrestling match was against a wrestler called HDTV (Tyler Veritas), one of Adam Cole's best friends. Furthermore, Swann stated that whenever he and Cole stepped into the ring, they created "magic".

Rich Swann added that they have evolved as performers and have achieved many things. If they cross paths sometime down the line, they'll create a "masterpiece:"

"Adam Cole. The reason I choose Adam Cole is that because Adam Cole, he started around maybe a year or two before me, trained at Combat Zone Wrestling. Once I had started training about 14 or 15 years ago, he would travel down to PA in Maryland, and there was a company called National Championship Wrestling, the company that I was trained in. And when I had my debut match, it was actually against a guy named Tyler Veritas, who was one of his(Cole) best friends, he was called HDTV. And Adam Cole, the Panama City Playboy. Every single time that Adam Cole and I touched, it didn't matter if there were 10 people were in the building, and or if the ECW arena was packed, it was magic. And now, to see where we've grown and to see what we have done in this business, I would love to get into the ring with Adam Cole because I feel like we would put on a masterpiece," said Rich Swann.

The dream match between Adam Cole and Rich Swann is certainly a possibility given AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's thriving working relationship. There's no arguing that they are two of the best in-ring talents, and fans would be in for a treat if they meet inside the squared circle again.

Adam Cole made his AEW in-ring debut on this week's Dynamite

Adam Cole battled it out against Elite "Hunter" Kazarian on this week's AEW Dynamite. The two performers opened the show with a terrific contest, showcasing Cole as an absolute star.

Cole will also be in action at next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where he and The Young Bucks will battle it out against Christian Cage and Jurassic Express in a six-man tag team match.

