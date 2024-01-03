"We’re forever connected" - AEW star gives update on relationship with William Regal

A major AEW talent has shared his perspective on his relationship with one of the founders of the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, stating that their connection is lifelong.

Wheeler Yuta, who currently holds the ROH Pure Championship in his third reign, voiced his thoughts on his bond with the former AEW legend. In an interview with Bill Pritchard, the Managing Editor of Wrestlezone, Yuta said that Regal's absence has not affected their relationship, saying that their connection is everlasting:

“Yeah, absolutely. Like, for me, obviously, most of our history you can see in AEW, and that’s where most of it is. Of course, when I was still in the independents, I would definitely go to camps where he was at and he would always give me great advice at those. But yeah, we’re intertwined. We’re forever connected. And I’ll always be eternally grateful, and I know that the other guys would say the same thing.” [H/T, Wrestlezone]

The youngest member of the BCC was last seen on the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW's 2023 pay-per-view, World's End. He unsuccessfully challenged Hook in an FTW Rules match for the FTW Championship. Prior to World's End, Yuta defeated veteran Matt Sydal in a Pure Rules match to retain the ROH Pure Championship on the New Year's Smash 2023 edition of Rampage.

Bryan Danielson threatened to fine AEW star if he lost his match on Rampage

Bryan Danielson fining AEW talent is one of the funnier recent social media gags in wrestling. The former WWE Champion threatened to impose a fine on his BCC stablemate if he suffered defeat in his match on Rampage.

Danielson warned Wheeler Yuta with the prospect of disciplinary action in a post on X were he to fail at beating Matt Sydal in their ROH Pure Title Match on Rampage.

Fortunately for Yuta, he managed to defeat Sydal and retain the ROH Pure Title. The young star had won the title by beating the legendary Katsuyori Shibata in the 120th episode of Rampage.

Bryan Danielson is slated to face Kazuchika Okada in their Forbidden Door 2023 rematch at Wrestlekingdom 18. The intense rivalry between the two promises to culminate in a violent bout where Danielson has vowed to break Okada's arm to avenge the injury he sustained against the latter in their battle at Forbidden Door.