"We're all waiting for it" - Fans urge Mercedes Moné to wrestle first AEW match against 30-year-old star

The AEW in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné is coming soon. There have been lots of rumors and speculation on who her first opponent will be, but now the fans are calling on officials to book the veteran against a rising star.

The former Sasha Banks arrived at All Elite Wrestling at Big Business earlier this month. She has appeared twice but still has not made her in-ring debut. Moné has not wrestled since suffering an injury in the loss to Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence in May 2023.

The CEO took to X (formerly Twitter) today to poll fans on who her first All Elite opponent should be. She included a backstage photo from a recent photo shoot.

"Who should I fight first? @AEW #CEO," Mercedes Moné wrote with the photo seen in the tweet below.

A surprising number of fans want to see the Mercedes vs. Willow rematch from NJPW. This was actually teased after Moné saved Nightingale from Skye Blue and Julia Hart on the night of her debut. The fans however want to see The Boss face Willow before moving on to names like Britt Baker and Julia Hart.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Mercedes Moné asking who should she fight first in All Elite Wrestling:

AEW Dynamite to continue Dynasty build

AEW Dynamite will air live from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada this Wednesday. Friday's Rampage will also be taped that night.

Dynamite will focus on the continued build to the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday, April 21 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. It's rumored that Mercedes Moné will finally make her in-ring debut this week, but that has not been confirmed.

The following matches have been announced for Dynamite:

Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland

Quarterfinals Tournament Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

The winners of The Young Bucks vs. Private Party will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament to crown new AEW World Tag Team Champions at Dynasty. They will face the winner of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy, also rumored to take place this week.

