Kris Statlander reveals why she did not come out to save Willow Nightingale instead of Mercedes Mone

AEW star Willow Nightingale was recently saved by Mercedes Mone on Dynamite. However, many wondered why Willow's ally Kris Statlander did not make the save.

This past week on AEW Big Business, Mercedes Mone arrived in All Elite Wrestling. The CEO got a huge ovation from her hometown crowd in Boston and cut an amazing promo. She later got involved in some serious business after the main event between Riho and Willow Nightingale who was on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of the TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue. However, Mercedes surprisingly saved Willow, who took out Julia Hart with her finisher.

On Twitter, All Elite Wrestling posted an exclusive backstage interview by Renee Paquette where Stokely Hathaway revealed that Kris Statlander was recovering from an attack. Statlander further sent a message to Skye Blue and Julia Hart and claimed that she and Nightingale would get their revenge on them.

"EXCLUSIVE: Renee Paquette provides us with an update on Kris Statlander's medical emergency after #AEWDynamite"

Bully Ray shares his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's presentation in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about Mercedes Mone who made her All Elite Wrestling debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray noted how it was a great idea by Tony Khan to have The CEO kick off the show and make her debut in front of a fresh crowd.

"Mercedes hopefully kicked this show off really hot for them, with a strong number in which people stuck around. It's a very smart way to open the show. I mean, people kind of knew that she was debuting tonight. If you did, you got what you wanted right off the bat. Smart move by Tony Khan. He did not keep the fan base waiting. He didn't keep the fan base at home waiting, but most importantly, he didn't keep the people in the arena sitting on their hands and waiting."

The WWE legend also liked the former IWGP Women's Champion closing out Dynamite:

"Tony Khan started off AEW: Big Business tonight with Detroit Rock City, and he ended it with Rock and Roll All Nite. Coincidentally, Detroit Rock City and Rock and Roll All Nite was Mercedes Mone. You opened, and you closed with the biggest possible star you could have tonight." [00:00 - 01:07]

With The Boss now officially All Elite, she has tons of talented women's stars to face and it seems like her first rivalry will be against the current TBS Women's Champion, Julia Hart.

