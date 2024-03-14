WWE legend says one Mercedes Mone line from AEW debut promo meant more than CM Punk's "I'm home" comment

WWE legend Bully Ray was impressed by Mercedes Mone's emotional AEW debut speech, and one specific line touched his heart. He even compared it to CM Punk's "I'm home" comment and said Mone's statement was far more heart-warming.

Mone made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business this week. She opened the show and made her way to the ring to address the Boston crowd. She delivered a sentimental speech and thanked her fans for their constant support. CM Punk made a similar (I'm home) comment when he returned to WWE after almost a decade in November 2023.

Comparing the two segments, Bully Ray mentioned on Busted Open that what The CEO said on Dynamite reached the depths of his heart:

"This really hit home. When Mercedes said, 'I want to be here,' That's the stuff wrestling fans wanna hear. I don't know necessarily how they feel about things like CM Punk saying, 'I'm home,' but that's a little eh, but when Mercedes Mone said, 'I have to be here' and 'I want to be here,' you gotta fully immerse yourself in that feeling. This felt very WWE-esque in the presentation, and Mercedes came off as a real star."

Ray further mentioned how The CEO's arrival was a massive success:

"Sometimes, with all of these new signings, things get wonky, and [it] helps that they were in Boston, her home city. But she had that aura to her tonight. She carried herself well tonight. She sucked it all in. She milked it. For every last cheer, it was worth [it], and it worked." [4:00 - 5:15]

Mercedes Mone reacts to Tony Khan welcoming her to All Elite Wrestling

After Dynamite's conclusion, Tony Khan took to Twitter to welcome Mone to AEW. He shared the traditional 'All Elite' graphic for the former women's champion.

Mone reacted to Khan's tweet with a five-word message:

"Say hello to your #CEO," she tweeted.

After Mone addressed her hometown, she made another appearance. Following the show's main event, she rushed to the ring to save Willow Nightingale, whom Julia Hart and Skye Blue attacked.

