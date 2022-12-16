"We still miss you" - Former WWE Champion sends a heartfelt message to the late Brodie Lee on his birthday 

WWE Superstar Big E tweeted a heartfelt message in honor of the late Brodie Lee on his birthday.

Lee, also known as Luke Harper to WWE fans, passed away on December 26th, 2020. He was known for his runs with WWE and AEW, and has worked alongside numerous top stars, including Big E.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion expressed his love for Lee and also remembered the former TNT Champion.

"Happy birthday, my brother. We still remember you. We still love you. We still miss you," wrote Big E.

Check out Big E's message for the late Brodie Lee below:

During his time with WWE, Lee worked closely with Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan as part of The Wyatt Family. The former Luke Harper also won the Intercontinental Championship and is also a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Lee first appeared in AEW in 2020 on an episode of Dynamite where he was revealed as the 'Exalted One,' leader of the Dark Order.

Brodie Lee's son Negative 1, was recently involved in a major AEW storyline

Brodie Lee's son Negative 1, has been a part of AEW, appearing on television numerous times.

He recently played a crucial part in Preston Vance's betrayal of the Dark Order. On a recent edition of Rampage, Vance betrayed Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno to finally join La Faccion Ingobernable and also took off his mask to throw it at Negative 1.

In the aftermath of his heel turn, Vance took to Twitter to send a strong message. He also noted that Brodie Lee always saw the true potential in him. Vance wrote:

"I know what I’ve done. I didn’t sell my soul. I decided for once to look out for myself. Now it’s time to be great and unleash the true potential he always saw in me #StillHandpicked."

The Dark Order is currently associated with Hangman Adam Page and could engage in a feud with the Blackpool Combat Club, courtesy of Page's rivalry with Jon Moxley.

