"We sure that’s not the Iron Sheik reincarnated?" - Fans erupt as Shahid Khan appears on AEW Dynamite

Business tycoon Shahid Khan made a rare appearance on wrestling TV on Wednesday at AEW Dynamite following an attack on his son, Tony Khan.

The recent episode of Dynamite saw Jack Perry and The Young Bucks launch a vicious attack on AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. Following the attack, Shahid Khan made his on-screen debut, as he came to the ring looking concerned for his son.

The spot caught the attention of wrestling fans, and they had several reactions. One of them wondered, in jest, whether Shahid Khan was a reincarnated version of the legendary wrestler, The Iron Sheik.

The Iron Sheik was among the most popular wrestlers in the eighties, and his feud with Hulk Hogan was highly entertaining. He was the only Iranian WWE Champion.

Another user had the same thought.

"Thats tha f**k Iron Sheik, lmaoo!" The fan posted.

Others also wondered whether the elder Khan would have an in-ring role in the future.

"Shahid Khan vs. Jack Perry Double or Nothing," suggested one fan.

Someone else had a suggestion for Khan Sr.

"Shahid, go backstage. You have to prepare for the draft tomorrow," the post read.

Another fan thought about Vince McMahon, who routinely had storylines that included his family when he was active in WWE.

"Vince would be proud of this. I love this deal!" the user wrote.

The spot can have several ramifications for Tony Khan and AEW. Khan had earlier said he was not interested in having an on-screen role in the company. However, recent events indicate he seems to have changed his mind.

Jack Perry attacking Tony Khan is part of a storyline with real-life and booking aspects. Perry was suspended from AEW after his infamous altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023.

That real-life incident took a turn when Punk spoke about the skirmish during one of his interviews, and Tony Khan responded by releasing the footage on Dynamite. The Jungle Boy recently returned to AEW TV during the Dynasty pay-per-view, where he aligned with The Young Bucks.

Carlie Bravo reveals what he told Shahid Khan following the attack on Tony Khan on AEW Dynamite

The video of Tony Khan's attack on a spot in AEW Dynamite went viral, and fans quickly spotted Carlie Bravo, one-half of The Infantry stable, talking to Khan Sr. Bravo later revealed what he said to Shahid Khan on X/Twitter.

"I was telling Mr. Khan that I know people in the hood that can fix this Elite problem we seem to have now. I slipped him my math. We tied in now. [salute emoji]," the post read.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan reacts to the beatdown he suffered at the hands of The Elite this week.