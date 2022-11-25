"We take a lot of pride in showing what trios wrestling can be" - Kenny Omega on the expected outcome of a uniquely stipulated match on AEW 

The Young Bucks and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega returned to Full Gear. However, they lost their match to Death Triangle for the Trios Championships. Afterwards, it was confirmed that The Elite and Death Triangle would face off in a best-of-seven series.

Death Triangle picked up their second victory on the latest edition of Dynamite. The finish saw Matt Jackson attempt to use a hammer for payback, but Penta hit him with another hammer as PAC covered for the win.

The teams will face off against each other five more times despite The Elite's loss. Ahead of their second match, Kenny Omega sat down with Sports Illustrated and talked about their different visions for wrestling. He said:

"We are six individuals with a unique vision on professional wrestling,” says Omega. “Our minds are never closed to one idea or another, so the possibility exists for every match to look unique." (HT - SI.com)

He further detailed the many styles that each Death Triangle member brings to the table:

"The Lucha Brothers are known for lucha libre, but Penta and Fénix aren’t limited to one style. Pac is the same–he came through the UK indies, He wrestled in WWE, which is sports entertainment, and now AEW, which is a hybrid alternative sports entertainment brand." (HT - SI.com)

As for their objectives for the trios wrestling, Omega stated:

"Death Triangle has such a wide range, and this is a platform, in a potential seven matches, that’s a lot of matches to show your craft to a lot of people.We take a lot of pride in showing what trios wrestling can be.That’s our goal–to show what wrestling can be." (HT - SI.com)

The Elite mocked the former AEW World Champion on Dynamite

The Elite mocked CM Punk while referencing their backstage altercation with the former AEW World Champion on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite that aired in Chicago. Kenny Omega used Punk's GTS finish and even bit PAC on the arm. Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks also mocked Punk stumbling on a Buckshot Lariat attempt in his match against Hangman Page at Double or Nothing during The Elite vs. Death Triangle.

People close to CM Punk reportedly did not like The Elite trolling the former two-time AEW world champion. In addition to returning to Full Gear, Omega’s weekend also included a surprise video package that aired at the NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over show. Speaking in Japanese, Omega challenged Will Ospreay to a bout on Jan. 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

What are your thoughts on The Elite mocking CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

