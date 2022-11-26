"We have to take these risks" - AEW star lavishes praise on WWE Superstar Randy Orton after hitting a legendary RKO

WWE Superstar Randy Orton's finisher RKO is arguably the most iconic move in wrestling history. AEW star Matt Sydal, formerly known as Evan Bourne, recently commented on receiving the finisher in an iconic fashion.

On the July 12, 2010, episode of RAW, Evan Bourne ran inside the ring to attack the Viper. After kicking him in the head, the former WWE Tag Team Champion attempted Air Bourne (his name for the shooting star press), but the Apex Predator caught him mid-air for an RKO. It is widely regarded as the greatest RKO of all time.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Matt Sydal discussed it in detail:

"This was a well-discussed item, it really wasn't that well discussed. I think I said something to Randy on Sunday, like, hey, if we have to wrestle, let's do a shooting star press into the RKO. And the next day we just went and did it because he's a master of that, a master of time. All I had to do was jump, like I was going to crush him you know. So it's really on Randy at that point. You know we just throw in the air. "

The former WWE Superstar continued:

"That's how it is with wrestling. It's life or death. Every single time we step in the ring. It's insane. I know you guys want to think about it, but it is high risk, high reward and we have to take these risks. Every time we have to go to the next level we have to take the chance and so, you know, that was one where we just put it into the air and just jumped." [From 09:00 to 09:45]

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE for a long time

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, known as RK-Bro, were feuding against the Usos in the summer of 2022. According to reports, the plan was to have the former member of Evolution face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Only a matter of time Now been half-a-year since @RandyOrton ’s last match in WWE before being sidelined due to injury.Only a matter of time Now been half-a-year since @RandyOrton’s last match in WWE before being sidelined due to injury.Only a matter of time 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/dsl7DFBYTt

However, the 14-time WWE World Champion seemingly suffered a back injury during their match against the Usos. The injury ruled him out for the rest of the year.

Being one of the biggest stars of all time, Randy Orton is sorely missed on WWE programming. Hopefully, we can watch him inside a ring soon.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes