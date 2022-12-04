"We have unfinished business" - WWE legend's son issues a warning to Cody Rhodes' family member after he announces retirement plans

WWE legend Brian Pillman's son Brian Pillman Jr. sent a message to Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes after the latter detailed his retirement plans.

The former Goldust showed up at the Blizzard Brawl tapings and proceeded to announce that 2023 would be his final year in wrestling. It would mark the end of a legendary career that started all the way back in 1988.

It has been nearly 4 months since we saw Dustin Rhodes in action inside the ring. His last appearance for All Elite Wrestling came at AEW Rampage. The Natural challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship. The former Attitude Era star lost in his pursuit of a first ever world title.

In response to Dustin Rhodes' announcement, Brian Pillman Jr. stated that he had unfinished business with Cody Rhodes' elder brother.

"Not so fast brother, we have unfinished business…" - Brian Pillman Jr. tweeted.

Brian Pillman and Goldust have a storied history together. They wrestled in WWE multiple times, including pay-per-views. Prior to that, they were a tag team in WCW. Perhaps this is the unfinished business Brian Pillman Jr. is referring to.

WWE Hall of Famer commented on a potential Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the viability of Roman Reigns facing Cody Rhodes upon the latter's return from injury. The 5-time world champion stated that putting the American Nightmare in that spot fresh off his injury would not be the best choice.

"I don't know if I'd come back with it that quick," Booker T said while on "The Hall of Fame." "I know that's the match that everybody wants to see. I know that's the match that we've been building up to. But, I don't know if I would want to put Cody in that situation fresh off an injury." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

The former TNT Champion has been sidelined due to a pectoral injury. It was on full display in the former AEW EVP's last in-ring appearance for WWE came at the Hell in a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event. Cody Rhodes somehow managed to defeat Seth Rollins despite his injury and has been absent since.

The former Intercontinental Champion is unbeaten since his return to the company and is widely expected to return at the Royal Rumble 2023.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes