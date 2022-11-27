"We don't wanna hear that s**t" - Twitter mocks 6-time WWE World Champion following failed chant at Triple H-led Survivor Series WarGames

Triple H got the opportunity to book his first WWE Survivor Series WarGames event on Saturday. During the show, a few fans tried to get a CM Punk chant going but were apparently booed.

Survivor Series 2022 saw the format tweaked this year. Instead of traditional ten-man elimination tag team matches, we got two WarGames matches. One for the women, one for the men.

Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch) defeated Team Bayley (Damage CTRL; Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) to open the show. AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor while Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to win the WWE United States Championship. The main event saw The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos; Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) defeat Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch).

The main event had a note-worthy ending as Roman Reigns embraced Sami Zayn and Jey Uso accepted the former WWE Intercontinental Champion as a part of The Bloodline. However, someone tried to start a CM Punk chant in the arena but got shut down by those around them.

iBeast @ibeastIess Someone tried a CM Punk chant and got booed Someone tried a CM Punk chant and got booed 😭😭

Twitter went on to mock the Second City Saint, with many claiming that the 2-time AEW World Champion is neither needed nor relevant in WWE any longer.

-RYUK- @sacredgames_ @ibeastIess CM Punk is irrelevant to WWE crowd now @ibeastIess CM Punk is irrelevant to WWE crowd now 😂

John Smith @PunkvsTheElite @ibeastIess I don't understand the point of starting CM Punk chants at a WWE show in 2022. He's in a different company and hasn't been with WWE since 2014. @ibeastIess I don't understand the point of starting CM Punk chants at a WWE show in 2022. He's in a different company and hasn't been with WWE since 2014.

MidCarderJ @MidcarderJ @ibeastIess In the year 2022, lovers are still trying that at a wwe show. Lol @ibeastIess In the year 2022, lovers are still trying that at a wwe show. Lol https://t.co/e6Q7mu565K

Since his fallout with AEW and Tony Khan, speculation has been ripe about Triple H mending his relationship with CM Punk. WrestleMania season is coming up and any program involving Punk would be huge for The Game, especially with names such as John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock being touted to be at the show next year.

Poll : 0 votes