"We want Britt Baker back" - Fans erupt after AEW suddenly references The Doctor amid her lengthy absence

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has been off television for almost a year now. Baker was the first ever female star to sign for the promotion and is one of the biggest stars on the roster as a result. The Doctor, however, hasn't been seen on AEW TV since November of last year.

This has raised suspicion amongst fans that she might be on her way out of the company. However, the promotion recently referenced the DMD on their social media page, sending the fans into a frenzy. AEW's official Instagram account posted a video of Baker and Thunder Rosa's iconic lights-out match for the Women's World Championship.

The Doctor's fans flooded the comments section speculating on her potential return. Fans commented on the video, asking Britt Baker to come back to the promotion. Some even tagged AEW president Tony Khan in their comments, asking him to bring the DMD back.

Fans speculate about Britt Baker's return to the company. (Image via Instagram/@AEW)

Many fans felt that having referenced Baker after so long, this might be hinting at a return for the former champion, given that the promotion is gearing up for a special edition of Dynamite this week. The promotion's flagship show will go on for two and a half hours this week as it celebrates its sixth anniversary.

Britt Baker still has some time left on her AEW contract

Britt Baker joined the promotion back in 2019 and remained an active part till 2023. She wrestled only five matches for the company in 204 and hasn't been seen on TV in 2025. This led to increased speculation that she might be on her way out of the company. However, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported a few months back that her contract with Tony Khan's company runs till 2026.

"Britt Baker signed a five-year extension in the fall of 2021. At the very least, her contract goes until the fall of 2026. If she has injury time, which I'm not sure they'll add, it could end up going quite a bit longer than that," Sapp said.

Despite not having made an appearance in almost a year, her fans remain optimistic about her return to the promotion. If she chooses to leave the company following the expiry of her contract, it'll be interesting to see which path she'll choose to take next.

