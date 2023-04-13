"Welcome back Jethro" - Bully Ray, Summer Rae and several stars react to Jeff Hardy's jaw-dropping AEW return

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, the wrestling world was shocked as Jeff Hardy made his return. Top wrestling stars have since reacted to his return.

Last week on Dynamite, Matt Hardy turned on The Firm by costing Ethan Page the FTW Championship. The latter wanted some answers this week. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion revealed that the contract for the aforementioned title match had a small stipulation that if Hook won the match, then Hardy and the Private Party were free from The Firm.

This enraged Page and the rest of the faction showed up to attack Hardy and Cassidy. The FTW Champion Hook came out to help them out, but the numbers game was too much.

But then, to everyone's astonishment, The Charismatic Enigma made his return to the show after over 300 days and took out The Firm.

Following Jeff Hardy's return, his brother took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the segment. The former RAW Tag Team Champion mentioned that he was incredibly proud of his brother.

"I am unbelievably proud of my brother @JEFFHARDYBRAND.❤️ #AEWDynamite," Matt Hardy tweeted.

Several stars also reacted to the return of the former WWE Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also welcomed his former rival back to the world of pro wrestling.

"Welcome back Jethro. #AEWDynamite," Ray tweeted.

Summer Rae had a two-word reaction.

AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette also reacted.

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa shared a picture of herself with Hardy backstage and expressed her joy in seeing him back in the Jacksonville-based reaction.

"Check out my smile haha Happy to have you back @JEFFHARDYBRAND #JeffHardy #AEW @AEW," Thunder Rosa tweeted.

AEW stars Sonny Kiss and Madison Rayne rejoiced to see the Charismatic Enigma return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After almost a year, Jeff Hardy and his brother have reunited inside a wrestling ring.

What was your reaction to seeing Jeff Hardy back in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

