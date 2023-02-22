"Well we know even Tony was watching SmackDown last week" - Twitter explodes as AEW Rampage draws lowest ratings in its history

The latest episode of AEW Rampage drew the lowest ratings in the show's history. The show, which aired on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time due to TNT's coverage of the NBA All-Star Weekend, averaged 287,000 viewers, down 23.5 percent from the previous week.

The show's 18-49 demo rating was also down 41.7 percent from the previous week, finishing 59th on the cable charts with a 0.07 rating. This is also a record low for the show.

When compared with the same week in 2022, when the show also aired at 7 p.m. due to NBA All-Star coverage, Rampage's overall viewership was down 39.1 percent, and its 18-49 rating was down 65 percent.

Wrestlenomics @wrestlenomics

287,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.07

#59 cable original in P18-49



WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):

2,383,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.58

#1 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originals

Following the news that AEW Rampage drew the lowest ratings in its history, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter. While some fans expressed disappointment with the drop in viewership, others called for Tony Khan to take action.

Check out the reactions below:

ChihuahuaZord @ChihuahuaZord @wrestlenomics well we know even Tony was watching Smackdown last week...but still that Rampage number @wrestlenomics well we know even Tony was watching Smackdown last week...but still that Rampage number 😬

Greg Hemminger @HemmingerGreg @wrestlenomics 287,000 for Rampage? Wow, that's putting it out its misery territory. Oh well, they only have themselves to blame even though Lil Tony will blame everyone else. @wrestlenomics 287,000 for Rampage? Wow, that's putting it out its misery territory. Oh well, they only have themselves to blame even though Lil Tony will blame everyone else.

NickMan #selltheteamjerry @BrokenNickMan16 @wrestlenomics I know it was in a different time slot but damn TK gotta do something about Rampage @wrestlenomics I know it was in a different time slot but damn TK gotta do something about Rampage

Jay A. Glen @J_A_Glen @wrestlenomics Aew is a mess to watch, no surprise people aren't that interested in the barely focused on B-show. @wrestlenomics Aew is a mess to watch, no surprise people aren't that interested in the barely focused on B-show.

David @DavidWayn @wrestlenomics Love AEW but this is not great. It seems something needs to be done @wrestlenomics Love AEW but this is not great. It seems something needs to be done

[email protected] @Sauronpr @wrestlenomics and do something about it before WWE buys their video library… @BrandonThurston I wonder if TK will finally realize that his booking isand do something about it before WWE buys their video library… @wrestlenomics @BrandonThurston I wonder if TK will finally realize that his booking is 💩 and do something about it before WWE buys their video library…

Despite the interesting storylines and appearances during the episode, the ratings suggest that the audience didn't find the episode engaging enough to keep them hooked. The lower ratings could be due to the show's time slot being moved, which could have confused the regular viewers.

What else happened on AEW Rampage

The episode featured several matches, including Daniel Garcia vs. Ricky Starks, AEW Trios Champions The Elite vs. Top Flight & AR Fox, TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. VertVixen, and Swerve Strickland vs. Dustin Rhodes. The Elite managed to defeat Top Flight & AR Fox to retain the AEW World Trios titles.

However, what stood out during the episode was the appearance of The House of Black onstage, which was followed by a quick disappearance. Commentators hinted that the group was calling out The Elite for a trios title match. This could potentially lead to a new storyline in the coming weeks.

Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill won their matches, while Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland, who tried to end his career with Parker Boudreaux's help. Keith Lee made a surprise appearance and took them both out.

What are your thoughts on Rampage's low ratings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

