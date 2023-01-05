AEW veteran Sting has wowed fans throughout his run with the promotion by putting on some stellar matches even at his age. In light of his protégé Darby Allin recapturing the TNT Championship, The Icon took to Twitter to congratulate the star.

Darby Allin's booking has been a matter of criticism over the past year, especially after the star seemingly going nowhere after losing the TNT Championship to Miro. While he had highlights alongside Sting, especially when he faced CM Punk, the Daredevil didn't seem to gain much momentum.

Allin's luck has turned around, as he shockingly defeated Samoa Joe and reclaimed the belt. After the victory, Sting took to Twitter to reveal that Darby had begun to feel frustrated with his own situation before his victory.

"Went in with a chip on his shoulder. Came out with a championship on his shoulder. #AEWDynamite" - Sting Tweeted.

Jim Cornette was also notably upset with how Tony Khan has been handling Darby Allin and went into a lengthy rant on it during his podcast. It'll be interesting to see if the veteran has a different opinion after last night's Dynamite.

Darby Allin might already have his next challenger as one of his old AEW rivals took to Twitter to tease a rematch

The TNT Championship has a reputation for being the promotion's fighting title, with the holders of the belt often having open challenges. While Darby and Miro's reigns are most praised online, Sammy Guevara's multiple runs have made the belt synonymous with his name.

In light of Allin's recent victory, The Spanish God shared a throwback image with the two stars, making his intentions very clear.

Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara have a history that goes back to their time with Full Impact Pro, and in AEW the two have come to blows many times, especially when the TNT Championship was involved. Guevara could likely have a shot very soon, but fans will have to catch Dynamite next week to see the next step.

