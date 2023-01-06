"What are the advantages for MJF to stay in AEW?" - Wrestling veteran scrutinizes current champion's contract with Tony Khan

The top champion currently in AEW is MJF. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his honest thoughts about the world champion's run in the Tony Khan-led company.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is an AEW original and he is one of the biggest stars in the company. He has not been secretive about his contractual situation with Tony Khan. It is easy to understand through his promos that once his contract comes to an end in 2024, he is open to signing with any promotion that offers him a bigger paycheck.

Eric Bischoff spoke about MJF on the latest episode of the Strictly Business series on the 83 Week with Eric Bischoff podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer opened up about what he thinks is the biggest advantage that MJF currently has.

He believes that the 26-year-old star has a long career ahead of him. Thus, he will be one of the top stars for the next five to eight years, whether he is on the Tony Khan-led promotion or anywhere else.

"What are the advantages for MJF to stay in AEW?" he asked. "Job security, great payday I'm assuming, he's at the top of the card, probably will be because he's so young for the next 5, 7, 8 years," he continued. "The 26-year-old Eric Bischoff would probably bank on the stability and security until I've got enough money in the bank that I can roll some dice with my career," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

MJF is set to wrestle Bryan Danielson in an unfamiliar territory

Ever since AEW's Resident Devil attacked William Regal, he has been under the radar of Bryan Danielson. Last night on Dynamite, the American Dragon issued a challenge to MJF.

The AEW World Champion has mentioned that if Danielson wants a title match he should win every match up until the February 8th episode of AEW Dynamite. He will then get a title shot at the next pay-per-view Revolution. The American Dragon accepted provided Friedman agreed to their title match to be a 60-minute Iron Man match.

The Devil agreed to the stipulation. Thus, if Danielson wins all his matches up until February 8th then he will get the title match he wants.

Do you think Friedman's next challenger will be Danielson? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes