What does AEW Grand Slam card currently look like?

AEW is set to take over Arthur Ashe Stadium for two Grand Slam shows next week. The promotion will present a stacked card for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday, and it will offer a special episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam two nights later.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the promotion officially added Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson to the Grand Slam card for Wednesday night. As things stand, the stacked card for Dynamite features top stars including Malakai Black, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, Sting, and Ruby Soho, who will all be in action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here's the card for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam:

Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD vs. Ruby Soho - AEW Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

CM Punk live interview

MJF vs. Brian Pillman, Jr.

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. Suzuki Gun (Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

FTR vs Darby Allin and Sting

The AEW Rampage: Grand Slam episode will feature CM Punk's first televised match in seven years. Plus, Adam Cole will be reuniting with The Young Bucks in the ring, and two members of the Inner Circle will also be in action.

Here's the card for AEW Rampage: Grand Slam card:

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Men Of The Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) vs Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki at Grand Slam, but it's currently unclear which show will include this bout.

When is AEW Grand Slam scheduled for?

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will take place on September 22, and AEW Rampage: Grand Slam will is set for September 24. The card for Dynamite is absolutely stacked and one that fans won't want to miss.

As for the Rampage card, several other matches are expected to be added to the special two-hour episode. For example, Miro, the TNT Champion, and the Lucha Brothers, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, haven't been announced for either Grand Slam show yet.

Which matches are you most excited for? Sound off below.