"What a caption" - Rhea Ripley left in splits after Buddy Matthews lashes out at haters about his relationship

Recently, Buddy Matthews lashed out at haters who commented on his relationship with a hilarious post. His comments even caught Rhea Ripley off guard.

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are one of the most popular couples in the world of professional wrestling. They met in 2022 while working for WWE. After dating for a couple of years, the couple announced their engagement in 2023. A year later, they tied the knot.

Over the years, fans have mocked Buddy Matthews, as Rhea Ripley is viewed as the more successful of the two. Fans even poked fun at Buddy when Rhea had an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

However, the AEW star has now taken to social media to respond to his critics who have commented about his relationship in the past.

"Meet the Talented Mr. Ripley! With this M&G you receive the following: - Signed 8x10 - 1x Photo to Bask in the glory of the man who got @rhearipley_wwe - A large souvenir cup filled with haters tears. - 1x melatonin so you can Dream about having the life I do."

Check out his post below:

The post had Rhea Ripley in splits as she commented praising Buddy's caption. The Nightmare's comment read:

"What a caption."

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's comment (Image source: Buddy's Instagram account)

Rhea Ripley send a personal update with Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley is gearing up to defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the RAW after the Elimination Chamber PLE. On the other hand, Buddy Matthews suffered an injury during his entrance at AEW Grand Slam and is taking time off from the ring. Currently, the couple is on their honeymoon in their home country of Australia.

During their time off, Mami took to social media to send a wholesome message about their home.

"Home is where the heart is. 🇦🇺❤️," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

It's good to see the couple enjoying their time away from the ring and the fans hope to see them back in action soon.

