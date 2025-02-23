Rhea Ripley shares personal update with real-life husband Buddy Matthews ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a personal update with real-life husband and current AEW star Buddy Matthews. Along with her post, The Eradicator also sent a wholesome message.

Rhea Ripley has been at odds with IYO SKY since she accidentally cost the latter the chance to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. To make things up to her former friend, Ripley decided to give a title shot to SKY. The two stars are now set to face each other for the Women's World Championship on the RAW after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Now, ahead of the upcoming edition of the red brand, Ripley took to Instagram to share several photos with her husband, Buddy Matthews, seemingly from their recent holiday in Australia. In her post, The Eradicator also sent a wholesome message about her hometown.

"Home is where the heart is. 🇦🇺❤️," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Similar to Ripley, Buddy Matthews also posted a photo from their holiday in Australia. However, the AEW star posed in front of an interesting poster, seemingly referring to himself as "Mr. Ripley."

"Meet the Talented Mr. Ripley! With this M&G, you receive the following: - Signed 8x10 - 1x Photo to Bask in the glory of the man who got @rhearipley_wwe. - A large souvenir cup filled with haters tears. - 1x melatonin so you can dream about having the life I do.😘😁✌️😛👑," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Bill Apter believes Alexa Bliss could challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter said that he believed Alexa Bliss could shock the world by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber and possibly challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

"I'm gonna get thumbs down because they're gonna say there's no way for her to go against Rhea Ripley," Apter said. "The fans are so enamored with Alexa Bliss at this point. That little girl. I could see them actually doing this with Alexa Bliss, but it's not gonna happen. It's gonna be either Roxanne Perez or Liv Morgan, but I think Alexa Bliss is what the shock would be if she won it because no one's calling it for her."

Check out the video below:

If Rhea Ripley successfully defends her title against IYO SKY on the March 3, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, it will be interesting to see who she faces at WrestleMania 41, which will be the winner of the Elimination Chamber match.

