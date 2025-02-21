Legend on Alexa Bliss possibly facing Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss is one of six WWE stars set to compete inside the Elimination Chamber for an opportunity at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on the popular wrestlers possibly facing off for the title.

Ad

On March 1, Bliss will battle Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez in an Elimination Chamber match. Two days later, Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on RAW. The winners of the two matches will go head-to-head at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

Apter told host Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that he would like to see Bliss vs. Ripley. However, he thinks Morgan and Perez are more likely to win at Elimination Chamber than Bliss.

Ad

Trending

"I'm gonna get thumbs down because they're gonna say there's no way for her to go against Rhea Ripley," Apter said. "The fans are so enamored with Alexa Bliss at this point. That little girl. I could see them actually doing this with Alexa Bliss, but it's not gonna happen. It's gonna be either Roxanne Perez or Liv Morgan, but I think Alexa Bliss is what the shock would be if she won it because no one's calling it for her." [1:59 – 2:36]

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Apter's take on why he thinks Logan Paul winning at Elimination Chamber is a good idea.

Alternative challenger for Rhea Ripley's title at WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have never faced each other in a televised one-on-one match on the main roster. In their last singles bout on WWE programming, Ripley secured the win in an NXT Women's Championship contest at TakeOver: Portland in 2020.

Ad

Sid Pullar III thinks Belair will emerge with the victory at Elimination Chamber to set up a long-awaited showdown with Ripley at WrestleMania 41:

"I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair. I think that Bianca Belair versus Rhea Ripley has been a big-time money match-up that WWE has kinda kept on the sidelines and kinda teased off and on for the better part of three years, and I think that right now the WrestleMania card needs those headline big-time match-ups." [2:41 – 3:01]

Ad

If Belair wins, Sid Pullar III believes The EST's tag team partner Naomi could be revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker ahead of WrestleMania.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE