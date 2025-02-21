Legend on Logan Paul possibly winning Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match (Exclusive)

Logan Paul will compete in the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match on March 1. Previewing the upcoming premium live event, legendary journalist Bill Apter speculated whether The Maverick could produce a major shock inside the steel structure.

Paul qualified for the six-man match with a victory over Rey Mysterio on the February 10 episode of RAW. The star-studded Elimination Chamber bout will also feature CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and Seth Rollins.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with host Sid Pullar III, Apter said he would like Paul to surprise everyone by winning the match:

"Can you imagine how ticked off people would be if it was Logan Paul? Because nobody's really thinking about him even being in the match. He's not one of the guys you're thinking about. 'Oh, right, Logan Paul's in there too.' I would love a swerve." [15:43 – 16:05]

Watch the video above to hear more Elimination Chamber predictions from Bill Apter and Sid Pullar III. Apter also made an interesting point regarding a subtle change in Cody Rhodes' recent promos.

What if Logan Paul wins at Elimination Chamber?

The Men's Elimination Chamber match winner will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. Cody Rhodes has held the title since defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL on April 7, 2024.

Paul previously challenged for the gold at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25, 2024. The Saudi Arabia event ended with Rhodes retaining his title against the social media star in a 24-minute match.

Paul's only previous Elimination Chamber match occurred on February 24, 2024. After being eliminated by Randy Orton, he hit The Viper with brass knuckles to help Drew McIntyre secure the win.

