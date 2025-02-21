Jade Cargill to return on WWE SmackDown and expose the truth about her mystery attacker? Possibility explored

WWE fans have eagerly been awaiting the return of Jade Cargill. The Storm was brutally assaulted on a past edition of Friday Night SmackDown and was found lying on top of a car. She was left in a bloody mess with no indication as to whom was responsible.

Fans thought they had a lead when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were spotted on tape at the location, but they may not be responsible. Instead, many WWE fans are under the notion Bianca Belair actually laid out her partner. If that's true, could Jade return on SmackDown tonight to confront Belair?

Realistically, the answer is probably no. While anything can certainly happen, Jade showing up on SmackDown tonight seems a bit too early, especially when there are no rumors or indicators pointing to the comeback. Those hoping for her return tonight might be disappointed.

If Bianca is responsible for the attack on Jade, Cargill's comeback will likely happen during a major match. For example, she could show up at the Elimination Chamber Toronto Premium Live Event.

If Belair attacked Jade and The Storm knew it, she could bust into the cage and shockingly lay Bianca out. Fans would instantly realize why she did it, and it could lead to an incredible beat in an exciting story.

Instead of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill's return could come on RAW

Elimination Chamber would be a good date for Jade Cargill's return, but WWE Monday Night RAW in a few days might be even better. The simple reason for that is both Bianca Belair and Naomi will be in tag team action.

The EST and The Glow are putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Title on the line against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Bianca and Naomi have acted as if this is a chance to get revenge on Morgan and Rodriguez for being the alleged attackers, but that could prove to be a swerve.

Jade could return on the red brand and shockingly help Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win the Women's Tag Team Title. If the referee is distracted, she might level Bianca and hit The Jaded, costing The EST and Naomi the gold.

This would be more fitting than a SmackDown return, both because Jade was Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca prior to the attack, but also because Liv and Raquel could be cleared of any wrongdoing immediately.

Jade Cargill certainly could return on SmackDown, but given there are at least two upcoming shows that would be more befitting of a comeback, it certainly feels unlikely.

