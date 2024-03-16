"What the f**k is this," says 29-year-old star after major snub during AEW announcement

An AEW star has just reacted after he was snubbed from one of the upcoming tournaments on the promotion. This would be the tournament to decide the new World Tag Team Champions. The star in question is Austin Gunn.

Earlier tonight on Rampage, the commentary team announced the bracket for the tournament, with ten tag teams set to compete for the chance to be crowned the new champions at next month's pay-per-view, Dynasty. Among the contenders are former champions, including the Young Bucks, FTR, Ricky Starks & Big Bill. The other included tag teams will be looking to capture the titles for the first time.

On Twitter, Austin Gunn reacted after he and his brother Colten were snubbed from being a part of the tournament. Last year, they held the titles before eventually being dethroned by FTR.

"what the f**k is this….?" Gunn tweeted.

Potential reason for Bullet Club Gold not being a part of the AEW World Tag Team titles tournament

As of now, Bullet Club Gold is holding the ROH Six-Man Tag Title after capturing it from the Mogul Embassy.

They were in alliance with the AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed, but this all ended this week on Dynamite when they turned on them. The Bang Bang Gang are now back as heels.

This could set up a feud between the two major factions, and with both of them being trios champions, this could set up a title unification match between them.

Both Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed were never close, to begin with, but their mutual hatred for the Undisputed Kingdom is what brought them together. They have yet to go after Adam Cole and his faction, but in the meantime, this feud may be what takes place.

With The Gunns not being part of the AEW World Tag Team tournament, this could be an intentional setup for a feud between the two trios, and this could be booked for Dynasty next month.

