"What a genius move" - John Cena Sr gives his honest opinion on AEW working with IMPACT

Kenny Omega beat Jon Moxley in the main event of the 'Winter Is Coming' edition of Dynamite to win the AEW World Championship. Kenny Omega had some help from IMPACT executive Don Callis who slid over a mic to Omega, which he used to hit Moxley.

After the match, Omega and Callis left the building, announcing on the way that Omega would be appearing on IMPACT Wrestling.

Omega has appeared on IMPACT a number of times since we found out about the relationship between the two promotions.

John Cena Sr. gives his thoughts on AEW working with IMPACT Wrestling

John Cena Sr. was a guest on Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders. During the interview, John Cena Sr. was asked about AEW's relationship with IMPACT Wrestling. Cena Sr. called it a genius move and also spoke about what a massive boost it was for IMPACT Wrestling:

"I think it's genius. 55,000 loyal viewers. 55,000. Doesn't sound like much, but for a show like IMPACT, that really wasn't quite there, what a boost. What a boost. And what a genius move to have that interaction between these two promotions. I say it's great."

John Cena Sr. also spoke of the collaboration becoming something like the Invasion angle we saw in WWE in 2001. Cena Sr. felt that this kind of storyline could work well:

"I think, whoever thought that idea up, was great. It's almost like when there was the invasion on WWE. The lower group was going to take over. You know, Nexus did that, the Smackdown group, Raw group. It just works. It makes sense. That's wrasslin'. That gives you a storyline."

Kenny Omega is set to wrestle at IMPACT Wrestling's Hart To Kill PPV in January. Omega will team up with Karl Anderson and 'Big LG' Luke Gallows to take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. Omega is scheduled to face Fenix on this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

