"What are you guys doing here?" - Veteran recalls getting pulled over with The Briscoes and WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Several members of the wrestling world, including wrestlers from both AEW and WWE, have reflected on several experiences with the late Jay Briscoe. IMPACT Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian recently shared a funny incident involving him, the Briscoe Brothers, and The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles.

The late Jay Briscoe was a 20-year veteran in the wrestling world. Both he and his brother Mark have been some of the top wrestlers in Ring of Honor. They are Hall of Famers in the promotion. Sadly, Jay passed away in a fatal car accident.

Both of Jay Briscoe's daughters were also inside the car during the accident and have suffered severe injuries. A couple of friends of the Briscoe family shared via Facebook Live that the two girls are recovering well.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian shared a funny incident involving him, AJ Styles, and The Briscoe Brothers. He mentioned that during a trip to Canada, they were pulled over by the police.

“Driving into Canada was me, and The Briscoes, and AJ Styles. And they took one look at the car and were like, ‘what are you guys doing here?’ and, ‘we’re here to wrestle,’ said ‘pull over.’ Just taking one look at us, they knew we were up to no good. but obviously, we got through and we were all laughing about it,” Frankie Kazarian said. [3:07 - 03:24]

AJ Styles recently suffered an injury during a WWE Live event

Back in December, The Phenomenal AJ Styles was wrestling in a six-person tag team match along with the God Brothers against The Judgment Day. Mid-way through the match, Styles reportedly suffered an injury. The referee was forced to stop the match. Thus, the two-time WWE Champion was sidelined.

Due to the injury, Styles was unable to compete in tonight's Royal Rumble event.

