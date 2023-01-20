Major update on Jay Briscoe's family following fatal car accident

On Tuesday, the 17th of January, 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe met with a fatal car accident and sadly passed away. His daughters were also in the car with him, and their friends and family have provided a major update regarding their condition.

Jay Briscoe began his wrestling career back in 2001. He joined Ring of Honor in 2002 and has been part of the promotion ever since. He and his brother Mark Briscoe have held tag team titles worldwide. Jay is also a two-time ROH World Champion.

After Tony Khan's tweet revealing the demise of Jay Briscoe, it was reported that the former ROH World Champion had been in a fatal car accident. His two daughters were also in the car at the time and were severely injured. Jay's wife, Ashley Pugh, shared some updates regarding her kids' health.

One of her daughters, Gracie Pugh, underwent back surgery, while her other daughter Jayleigh was stable but still badly injured. Last night, friends of Jay's daughters provided a detailed update via Facebook Live.

They mentioned that Gracie and Jayleigh were stable, but initially, the 12-year-old could not feel anything below her waist.

“Currently the girls are stable, but they both have a very long road of recovery ahead of them. Gracie, 12, when she originally got to Nanticoke [hospital], she couldn’t feel anything from the waist down," Friiends of the Pugh family said. (H/T Fightful)

They continued further, stating that she was able to feel her thighs when she was in Nanticoke, and the surgery was also successful. They also mentioned that the swelling would take some time to heal, and also, while she can feel her thighs, she is still unable to move.

Health update on Jay Briscoe's elder daughter Jayleigh

While speaking on the same Facebook Live, Josh Wharton and his friend also gave an update on Jayleigh's condition. They mentioned that she has several fractures in her back, an open tibia and fibula fracture, and that she will need to wear a back brace for the next 12 weeks.

“Jayleigh was diagnosed with an open tibia and fibula fracture at Nanticoke, where she underwent surgery. They placed an external fixator on and sent her back to the hospital. She has been diagnosed with a C7 fracture in her neck and has been placed in a neck place, which she will be in for six weeks,” Josh Wharton said. (H/T Fightful)

Josh Wharton, with the approval of Jay Briscoe's wife, has started a fundraiser for the Briscoe family.

Several wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and The Young Bucks have contributed. Currently, they have raised $183,456, from their goal of $200,000. If you wish to donate and support, please select the link from the tweet above to make donations.

We at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery for both Gracie and Jayleigh, and hope to see the family bounce back from this trauma. Share your thoughts and prayers in the comments section below.

