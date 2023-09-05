What happened between Brandi Rhodes and The Undertaker backstage at WrestleMania 38? WWE star's wife finally reveals (Exclusive)

Both Brandi Rhodes and The Undertaker were backstage at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, but there was actually a rather embarrassing moment for Rhodes during her time in the gorilla position.

Brandi was in attendance to support her husband Cody Rhodes, who was making his WWE return after six years to take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, which resulted in Cody picking up the victory.

Speaking to Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brandi admitted that she was so focused on watching her husband wrestle that she had no idea that she was sitting next to The Undertaker.

“The biggest moment for me thus far—well it’s hard, two moments, were WrestleMania last year where he appeared and people weren’t sure he was coming. Just the roar of the crowd, I was in Gorilla for that, which you can see on the documentary, sitting next to The Undertaker and I had no idea. I was so laser-focused on just like ‘get to the ring, just get to the ring,’ and halfway through the match I reached over and I was like ‘oh my gosh Taker hi,’ and he was like ‘no just watch, watch the match.’ That was an amazing moment just that—the moment I heard his words spoken over WWE airwaves, and like his ‘wrestling has more than one royal family,’ that’s something we came up with for him to say together. It was everything.” [7:16-8:07]

Brandi went on to admit that the other big moment that she recalls from Cody's WWE career so far was when he main evented WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns, and that her daughter was able to see her dad wrestle.

“This last past WrestleMania, being in the front row with Libby and her getting to see her dad come down as the star of the show. I mean it’s the main event of WrestleMania, if [wrestlers] say that’s not what, they are lying. Anybody who’s in this industry, no one would say, if it was presented, would you like to? If Vince [McMahon] came to me tomorrow and said ‘hey would you like to main event WrestleMania?’ Sure, but then I’d probably think about it and be like ‘hang on.’ But immediately it pops up and you’re like ‘yes that is what I want.’ That is what Cody has wanted since he was 16 years-old.” [8:09-8:44]

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on the same weekend as WrestleMania 38

Having finally hung up his boots in 2020, it was only a matter of time before The Undertaker was going to get the call from WWE about a Hall of Fame induction.

That call came in 2022 when WWE inducted The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame in his home state of Texas. In order to give The Deadman the time that he deserved for a speech, the Class of 2022 was shrunk down to just four other inductees (Vader, The Steiner Brothers, Shad Gaspard, and Queen Sharmell, respectively).

The Deadman has shown up in WWE since then, most notably on the 'RAW is XXX' show in January 2023, where he confronted LA Knight during his feud with the late Bray Wyatt.

