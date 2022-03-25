WWE to honor Shad Gaspard's memory at 2022 Hall of Fame

It has been confirmed that Shad Gaspard will be posthumously honored at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Dallas, Texas. Ever since his passing, fans have all been united in calling for the company to have Gaspard honored, and the time has now finally come.

Fox News confirmed reports that the heroic superstar will be posthumously awarded The Warrior Award. WWE later issued a public announcement regarding the news of Gaspard's receiving the honorable award.

''Shad Gaspard has been posthumously named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. The news was first reported by Foxsports.com.''

Gaspard is the most fitting person to receive this award as he tragically lost his life in an effort to save his son from drowning in the ocean in Venice Beach, California. The father and son had gone swimming together but a sudden riptide pulled them away and a group of swimmers down underwater.

The brave icon of a father managed to save his son's life but heartbreakingly perished in the process. Emotions will undoubtedly overflow at the 2022 Hall of Fame once the moment finally arrives to honor his memory.

Shad Gaspard had always been a hero according to JTG

JTG was Shad Gaspard's tag team partner from Cryme Tyme during his time in WWE. The former superstar spoke in an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm about how deserving Gaspard is of the Warrior Award.

He explained how Gaspard had always had a hero mindset when it came to life. JTG described how his former partner would have risked his life to save anyone else in that particular situation as well.

"It would definitely have to be the Warrior Award. You know, Shad did a heroic act, you know, sacrificing his life for his son. But if it wasn't his son, if it was somebody else out there, he would probably do the same act. If it was me, he would've probably done it for me. Shad has always had this hero mindset," (H/T Fightful)

