What happened after Bryan Danielson's loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 18?

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Kazuchika Okada defeated Bryan Danielson in their rematch from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023.

Wrestle Kingdom 18 marked Danielson's return to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time since 2004. The first time he shared the ring with Okada was at the second installment of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

While Danielson was victorious over Okada in their first meeting, he was unable to put away The Rainmaker at the Tokyo Dome. Following their match, the two men shared a moment of respect in the ring.

Okada and Danielson's first meeting saw the AEW star walk out the winner after securing the victory via submission. This eventually led to Danielson challenging Okada to a rematch at the Tokyo Dome.

The closing moments of the bout between Danielson and Okada saw the latter avoid a Busaiku Knee and connect with a second Rainmaker to secure the pinfall victory.

Currently signed to AEW, Danielson was recently a part of the Continental Classic tournament. He was also victorious in an eight-man tag team match against Brody King, Jay Lethal, Jay White, and Rush at the recently concluded Worlds End PPV.

