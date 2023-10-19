What happened when Kenny Omega and MJF came face to face on AEW Dynamite?

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, two former AEW World Champions, Kenny Omega and MJF, had an interesting encounter.

Ahead of his match against Kyle Fletcher, Omega was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. The Devil of AEW then entered to offer his compliments, saying he admired The Cleaner and was a fan of his work.

He then asked for a handshake and went to Omega's ear for a whisper, reminding The Cleaner that he was only 13 days away from becoming the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history.

"13 days b**ch."

This was not the first time MJF had done this. A week and a half ago, during an episode of Being the Elite. He shook hands with The Young Bucks and went to Kenny Omega to do the same.

He then pulled close to whisper to Omega's ear that he was 26 days away from breaking the record. The Devil of AEW is looking to be on the perfect path to breaking the record, as the next time he may drop the title would be at Full Gear next month against Jay White.

