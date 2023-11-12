AEW
What happened when Sting and Darby Allin joined forces with Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on AEW Collision?

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Nov 12, 2023 09:28 IST
Sting Edge AEW
Adam Copeland and Sting at WrestleDream 2023

In the main event of the latest episode of AEW Collision, Sting teamed up with Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Darby Allin for a trios bout against a heel team accompanied by a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Icon, Adam Copeland, and Allin locked horns with Lance Archer and The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) on the Saturday night program. WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts was also at ringside for the high-profile contest.

It marked the first time The Rated-R Superstar teamed up with The Icon and Allin. At the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, the trio will take on Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a six-man tag team match.

The main event of this week's episode of Collision lived up to the hype. While Sting impressed fans with his in-ring prowess, Copeland delivered the final blow on Vincent to secure the win for his side.

Following the main event, Christian, alongside Luchasaurus and Wayne, showed up to give a preview of the trios contest at Full Gear. It remains to be seen which team will emerge victorious in California.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming six-man tag team match at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.

