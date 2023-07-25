What would have happened if The Undertaker was in the AEW locker room? Former WWE star explains (Exclusive)

A former WWE star has commented on how The Undertaker would have handled backstage fights in AEW if the latter was part of the Jacksonville-based company's roster.

The Undertaker is often mentioned with respect by his former fellow wrestlers for how he used to handle the backstage issues between stars in WWE. He was a locker room leader during his active career and the judge of the "wrestlers' court" in the company.

AEW, on the other hand, has experienced multiple backstage physical altercations between some of the company's top wrestlers. The most notable instance has to be the alleged scuffle between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks last year after the All Out media scrum.

EC3 recently mentioned how The Undertaker's backstage presence would have prevented the altercation between Punk and The Elite in AEW. The former WWE star said the following while talking on The Wrestling Outlaws:

"No discredit to Orange [Cassidy], I don't really know him, but if Undertaker was in the AEW locker room, I don't think there would be constant strife. I don't think it would've been a top guy slap fight, people tossing chairs at each other, I don't think all that chaos would unfold, that will never get to that point." (7:02 - 7:25)

How did The Undertaker resolve major issues between wrestlers in the WWE locker room?

As mentioned earlier, The Undertaker was considered the judge of the unofficial wrestlers' court in WWE during his time as an active competitor. He often played the peacemaker when fellow stars had a disagreement backstage.

The Phenom allegedly was also responsible for Stone Cold Steve Austin becoming a megastar in 1998. At that time, Shawn Michaels was the WWE Champion and refused to drop the title to Austin at WrestleMania 14.

'Taker took notice of the issue and was prepared to ensure Michaels dropped his title to Austin. Ultimately, The Heartbreak Kid lost to his opponent, keeping his creative disagreements with the management aside. You can read more about it here.

The Phenom retired from in-ring competition in 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here