The Undertaker admits lying to Shawn Michaels about a controversial story

WrestleMania 14 will be remembered for various iconic reasons. For many fans, the PPV marked the beginning of the Attitude Era as the Texas Rattlesnake defeated Shawn Michaels to become the new WWE Champion.

The outcome, however, could have been very different had HBK not put over Stone Cold.

Michaels' personal issues during that phase have been relatively well-documented, and there were fears backstage that HBK would 'not do business' on that night. People behind the scenes in the WWE were concerned about Shawn Michaels' mindset, and the fear was that he wouldn't drop the title as planned.

Many fans would already know about this story, but The Undertaker was ready to legitimately beat up Shawn Michaels had the latter diverted from the plan. While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin during a special Broken Skull Sessions episode, The Undertaker opened up on the WrestleMania 14 incident.

Undertaker knew that Shawn Michaels was not in a good space, mentally and physically, as HBK wasn't excited about wrestling on that night at WrestleMania 14. Undertaker had been in the company for a few years by that time, and he wasn't going to let Shawn Michaels do something stupid and hurt the business. Undertaker had his hands taped, and he was ready to go out to the ring and beat up Shawn Michaels if HBK 'had not done business'. The title was changing hands, even if it meant Undertaking 'thumping HBK up'.

"Shawn was not in a good place, mentally or physically. I don't think he was excited because you were on fire. Rumor has it; we didn't know if Shawn was going to do business. I'd been there [in WWE] a long time. I came in when business was good, and I suffered through when business was bad. I determined, 'what if he decides to do something silly.' I worked with Kane that night, but this was foremost on my mind. It was a vital part of our success story; the transfer of the title because he was going away. I sat in Gorilla, watched the whole match. It sounds over the top, but I had taped my hands up. If Shawn had not done business, there would have been an appearance by the Undertaker that night. Somehow or another, that belt was going to get switched, and I was going to do what I had to do to make sure that happened because there was so much riding on that. If it meant me 'thumping him up' and throwing him back in the ring, that's what was going to happen."

Undertaker's big lie to Shawn Michaels

Undertaker and Shawn Michaels would go on to become great friends over the years, and their professional relationship took their dynamic to a different level.

Undertaker revealed that Shawn Michaels did approach him backstage and asked about the WrestleMania 14 incident. HBK asked Undertaker whether The Deadman had really planned on beating him up at WrestleMania 14.

The Deadman lied to Shawn Michaels just for the sake of their friendship.

"Shawn and I are close now, and he approached me about that story, and I felt bad because our relationship had progressed so far, and he's somebody that I have a tremendous amount of professional history with. He asked me about the story, 'Were you really going to beat me up?' I was like, 'Nahhhh.' I blew it off. He goes, 'I didn't think so, it didn't sound like you, to go through the theatrics of wrapping your fists and everything.' I totally lied through my teeth to him because I felt bad. I care so much for him now, but that night, I was going to do what needed to be done to make sure you walked out with the title."

Shawn Michaels was part of The Undertaker's Final Farewell segment at Survivor Series, and they even shared a heartwarming moment backstage, which was caught by the WWE cameras.