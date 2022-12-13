"What the hell is this?" - Wrestling fans explode in anger after Tony Khan suspends former WWE Superstar's friends from AEW 

AEW president Tony Khan recently made the executive decision to suspend Rush and Jose the Assistant of La Faccion Ingobernable following their actions at the recent ROH Final Battle event.

Rush and Dralistico faced AR Fox and Blake Christian in the opening match of Ring of Honor's final event of the year, with Fox and Christian picking up a surprising victory given that they have never teamed up before.

However, the match ended in controversy which led to La Faccion Ingobernable carrying out a vicious attack on everyone who stood in their way, including the referees.

Because of this, AEW president Tony Khan decided to suspend LFI and fine them one week's pay, meaning that fans might not see "The Ungovernable Faction" until the end of the year.

This has caused outrage on Twitter, with many fans siding with the faction in thinking that it was the referee's fault that Christian and Fox beat them.

Tony Khan has already suspended one member of La Faccion Ingobernable this year

While fans might be up in arms about LFI getting themselves suspended, it should be noted that the group will have served their suspension by the end of the year. However, one member of the group still doesn't know when they are coming back.

Following his actions backstage at the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo was sent home by AEW president Tony Khan, and has since been suspended by the company with no indication of when he could return.

In a similar fashion to former AEW World Champion CM Punk, El Idolo is not only suspended, but he is also injured. Andrade suffered a shoulder injury during LFI's match with The Elite on the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite in August 2022.

