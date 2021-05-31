"What did I get out of my boxing career?" - Anthony Ogogo talks about transitioning to pro wrestling

Anthony Ogogo's name is rightfully trending, as the former professional boxer competed in a big singles match against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing.

Ogogo is one of the few Olympians who has made the jump to wrestling, and at 32 years old, the British star still has time to enjoy a lengthy in-ring career.

During a recent interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Anthony Ogogo opened up about his boxing career and his decision to venture into the world of professional wrestling.

"I was the first boxer in the world to ever be signed to a long-term deal with Nike," said Ogogo. "That's how notorious I was in the UK, in the world. "I was signed to Subway for five years. I had some proper top, top brands sponsoring me, and because of that, I have to be the corporate guy. I couldn't go on Twitter and call this person a c**t because I was representing them as well as myself. And then I did that. And what did I get out of my boxing career? I'm blind in my left eye."

“The one minute. The soldier’s minute. In a battle, that’s all you get. One minute of everything at once. And anything before is nothing. Everything after, nothing. Nothing in comparison to that one minute.”



Anthony Ogogo noted that he was a really popular fighter during the peak of his boxing days, as he had several lucrative deals and brand endorsements. Ogogo explained that while he was a notorious figure in the UK, but his boxing career didn't pan out as expected.

Anthony Ogogo considers wrestling a "bonus career"

Anthony Ogogo in AEW

Anthony Ogogo felt that he wasn't himself during his run as a boxer, and the talented athlete admitted that he didn't accomplish everything he'd set out to achieve. Due to his sponsorship deals, Ogogo had to choose his words wisely as a boxer. In hindsight, the new AEW star expressed his desire to be himself.

"I didn't achieve the things I wanted to achieve, and I left thinking I should have been me," Ogogo reflected. "I was me. I'm nice in many aspects. I'm respectful and polite, and if you respect me, I respect you. If I think you're an a**hole, then I will treat you like you're an a**hole. I'm just going to be unapologetically me. I'm getting a bonus career; I didn't think I was ever going to be a wrestler. I thought I was going to be a boxer. This is a bonus for me. I'm going to be me."

“When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.”

Queen Elizabeth II

Anthony Ogogo lost to Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing. Ogogo is relatively new to the business, and he will hope to grasp the finer nuances of the game the same way his legendary friend did in WWE.

