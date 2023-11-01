"What up Kev'o?" - Top AEW star gives a shoutout to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

One of the top AEW stars nowadays recently got to talk about something he and WWE Superstar Kevin Owens had in common, and he gave him a subtle shoutout. The star in question was current ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston.

In the past, many have criticized the Mad King for not looking the part when in a wrestling ring. Despite these, he currently holds two titles, including the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Eddie Kingston was asked to comment about the perception some people, such as Vince McMahon, have that champions should look like bodybuilders, and guys like himself and Kevin Steen (Owens) did not fit this demographic and were not worthy of being world champions.

"What up Kev'o? Big shout out to Steen [Kevin Owens]. I was around guys like that, you know what I mean. There were a lot of dudes like that around, and that never bothered me 'cause they don't know the work that I put in. They don't know that I go to the gym, they don't know that I do muay thai, they don't know that I do jiu-jitsu. They don't need to know; that's none of their business, but yeah, they don't know the work I put in and the hours I spend, you know, getting ready to get in the ring. They don't know." [13:02 -13:48]

He also mentioned that he was willing to have a civil conversation with anyone who had a problem with how he looked and how he presented himself in case they would confront him, and this did not have to end in an argument.

AEW star Eddie Kingston on him not completely liking CM Punk

In the same interview, Eddie Kingston discussed CM Punk's firing from AEW. He spoke about how, despite them not getting along, he still wished the situation turned out differently.

He discussed how he did not care about what Punk did and was doing in AEW but only wanted him to still be with the promotion due to how he helped them.

"I didn't want him there, you know what I mean. Me and Punk don't like each other and that's fine. You're not going to like everybody you work with, you know what I mean. Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But, other than that I don't give a f*** what he does, you know what I mean. Coz, me and him, never got along anyway," Eddie Kingston said. (01:29 - 01:56)

Eddie Kingston has defied stereotypes, as he is now one of the most popular guys with AEW, similar to the impact Kevin Owens has in WWE, now being one of its Grand Slam champions.

