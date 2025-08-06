"What Kind of Babyface Turn is This?" - WWE Veteran is Very Unhappy with Christian Cage's Promo on AEW Dynamite

A WWE veteran expressed his dismay with Christian Cage’s promo on AEW Dynamite. He called it out, saying that if it was a babyface turn, then it was not a good one.

Ad

Cage showed up on Dynamite, and it was the first time he was seen on TV since his devastating loss with the Patriarchy at All In. He cut a promo and was later attacked by Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Now, Jim Cornette has spoken out against the way Christian Cage was portrayed.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, he said:

“And it went on and on, where he was, the material is horrible. And he was reminding Edge of all the shi**y things he said about Edge, but Edge, you've done some shi**y things too. And then he got distracted again. I am conducting business here. I am like, what kind of babyface turn is this? Are we supposed to feel bad for him because this is so awkward? The Patriarchy embarrassed him, but he is still acting like an a**hole, and he is admitting, 'I am an a**hole.' But he is not acting like an a**hole like I am your a**hole to the fans. He is just being a prick to everybody. F**k you, Edge.” [1:59 - 2:41]

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Bully Ray reveals he did not like the attack on Christian Cage

Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian attacked Christian Cage on Dynamite and took him out with a con-chair-to.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has now given his verdict on it, saying it was not good. He spoke about it on the Busted Open Radio podcast when he said:

Ad

“We gonna say the physicality sucked, or we gonna dance around it? The way it was shot, and the way those guys executed it, if you can't do it, don't do it... Because if you can't do it as well as Edge & Christian used to do it, it'll look like sh** and it looked like sh**.”

Ad

Those are some strong words, and it will be interesting to see if there will be any pushback regarding it.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More