"What a king" - Fans astounded as top AEW star did not answer WWE's return phone call

Wrestlers jumping ship from AEW to WWE has become rampant over the past few years. Stars such as CM Punk and Jade Cargill moved from AEW to WWE, and several others have gone the other way owing to various reasons.

One such wrestler, currently signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion, has revealed his feelings about returning to WWE, where he was previously signed. That wrestler is the ever-popular Swerve Strickland. Fans have now reacted to his statement regarding the same.

In a recent interview with the Smooth Vega podcast, Strickland was open about whether he wished to return to the Stamford-based company, which is now under the creative direction of Triple H.

"It's tough in that organization, WWE, it's really tough creatively when you don't have your hands on your creative, and it's left to the powers that be to maneuver you how they see fit, and that's not easy for anybody. For me, I was in a place where I knew I needed to be. I needed to be in AEW. When I got the phone call to go back, I didn't even answer it. It was, 'Nope.'"

Fans were quick to respond to the claims, with many jokingly saying the star "swerved the call." Others stated he was better off in AEW.

Former AEW stable manager says he isn't returning to the ring

Rick Ross, the multiple Grammy Award-nominated rapper, is the former manager of Mogul Affiliates, which included Swerve Strickland and Trench, among others. Da Boss made frequent appearances in AEW in 2022, but it looks like he won't be making a return to the ring soon.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, when Logan said Ross should return to the ring, the latter wasn't sure about whether he should.

"I’ma keep it real, I do a lot of things but I don’t think I can do it [wrestle]. Nah. Nah man. I couldn’t do it [he laughed]," he said.

It remains to be seen whether Rick Ross will ever return to All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think about wrestlers not wanting to return to the promotions they earlier worked with? Tell us in the comments section.

