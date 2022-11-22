"What a low-down dirty piece of trash" - Mark Henry reacts to WWE legend's surprising heel turn at AEW Full Gear

The most shocking heel turn of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view has left WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feeling decidedly impressed.

The final pay-per-view of the year saw fans gasping out loud as MJF emerged victorious and defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Even more surprisingly, the victory came as a result of a massive heel turn by William Regal. For those unaware, the WWE legend slipped his brass knuckles to the challenger, betraying the very faction he had founded, the Blackpool Combat Club.

Speaking about the storyline on the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry heaped praise on the match and result.

"MJF has heat. Steve [William] Regal has heat. And I did not see it coming. That's when it's the best. That's when the heat is like 'oh my god' and it sinks in like 'what a low-down dirty piece of trash.' To sway Regal into joining him... is gonna help him also be the champion that he needs to be. He's got atleast three people, three people right now that are gonna come for his neck. You know what I am saying? The BCC, they are right there. They want blood." (4:20 - 5:36)

It remains to be seen what the Blackpool Combat Club will have to say about the recent turn of events.

An AEW star has already expressed his anger against the WWE legend William Regal

While Regal's betrayal is expected to be addressed on the upcoming Dynamite episode, Wheeler Yuta recently took to Twitter to call out his former mentor.

After the Full Gear show went off-air, the rest of BCC entered the ring to comfort Jon Moxley and explain how William Regal had switched to MJF's side. Shortly afterwards, Wheeler Yuta posted a two-worded tweet.

"F*cking snake"

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Fans can expect to witness an interesting future in AEW, with WWE legend William Regal seemingly now on the new AEW World Champion's side.

