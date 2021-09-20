"What would the payoff be?" – Jim Cornette slams AEW's usage of veteran managerial figures 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on AEW's usage of managerial figures. He was displeased with the fact that virtually none of the managers in AEW can take bumps due to their age.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that apart from Tully Blanchard, none of the managers in AEW could take bumps effectively from the youngsters. Furthermore, he explained that the whole point of having a manager is to build heat, after which they could take a beating from the babyface.

Jim Cornette added that the very reason he doesn't work as a manager in wrestling anymore is because he can't take bumps. He said that if a manager doesn't get beat up, there's no payoff, thus rendering the role useless.

"And almost none of the managers can bump. There's Vickie Guerrero, or Arn Anderson or Jack Roberts, or its Tully Blanchard. I mean, Tully is still taking bumps every now and then. But it's not like anybody can get physical and come up. That's the whole point of having a manager. Put the heat on them, so that people have to pay to see them get their a** kicked. And I have said that's why I don't do it anymore. What would the payoff be? I'm not gonna take bumps anymore, so nobody could ever beat me up and get even!" said Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette was also unhappy with a wrestler hugging a referee in AEW

It's no secret that Cornette is one of the most outspoken critics of AEW. One recent example was when Cornette slammed Ruby Soho for hugging the referee after her match on AEW Dynamite.

After securing a win over Jamie Hayter, Soho hugged the referee as part of her post-match celebrations. Jim Cornette also took shots at AEW for approving such a pointless angle as it had no bearing on the larger narrative.

