Jim Cornette slams AEW star for hugging the referee

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette slammed AEW superstar Ruby Soho for hugging the referee after her match with Jamie Hayter.

Ruby Soho stunned wrestling fans by showing up at the AEW All Out pay-per-view. She went on to become the #1 contender to challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker for the title by winning the Casino Battle Royale. The former WWE superstar then faced Jamie Hayter at AEW Dynamite and defeated her in a decent match.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, in the latest episode of his Official Jim Cornette podcast on YouTube, expressed that he was not pleased with the match and was even frustrated with the scenes that followed after the match. Jim slammed Soho and AEW for approving such angles.

"Immediately after that, (The match) The referee... for inexplicable reasons... spreads his arms out and hugged Ruby Soho, one of the competitors, because she won the match and he was so happy for her. Was there a pay off here? Because the referee hugs her like they are long-lost friends, which distracts her so that Britt Baker can jump her from behind. Have they told the story of the referee and Ruby Soho? Are they related or are they going on a date? Or was he just so glad that this 'monkey f**king a football’ looking match was over with?" Cornette said.

Jim Cornette has taken multiple shots at AEW

Jim Cornette has not shied away from criticizing AEW. The wrestling veteran recently expressed his displeasure at the promotion's booking decisions for Hangman Page. He also slammed AEW for not staging a better debut for Adam Cole by pointing out that Bryan Danielson upstaged him.

The famous wrestling manager had a surprising opinion about CM Punk's debut. He stated that he loved the whole segment, which came as a huge surprise for fans considering the way Cornette criticized AEW in the past.

Also Read

Do you share the same opinion as Jim Cornette? let us know in the comments below

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Vedant Jain