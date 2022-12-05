"What the purpose of this was?" - Wrestling veteran hilariously reacts to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's former partner stunning AEW return

Liv Morgan's former partner Ruby Soho made her grand return to AEW on the most recent episode of Dynamite, but wrestling veteran Disco Inferno wasn't impressed.

After being away from the ring for three months, Ruby Soho returned to AEW and immediately went after the person who put her on the sidelines: Tay Melo.

Not only did Soho gain a measure of revenge on Tay, but she did it in her home state of Indiana, with the former WWE Superstar residing in Lafayette and the AEW Dynamite show taking place in Indianapolis.

Despite garnering a great reaction from the fans in attendance, Disco Inferno wasn't sold on Ruby's return. Here's what he had to say on the Keepin' It 100 podcast:

"That’s why they brought her [Ruby Soho] out, because it was her hometown? Because I was wondering what the purpose of this was. If they weren’t getting any heat on Willow Nightingale why would she come out?" [From 14:19 to 14:30]

When will Soho get another chance to beat up Tay Melo? Only time will tell!

Ruby Soho sustained a broken nose at AEW All Out 2022

How exactly did Ruby Soho end up on the sidelines for so long? The simple answer is Tay Melo's knee, but the longer answer is the former WWE Superstar's nose being obliterated at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.

Soho teamed up with Ortiz to go against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships, where during the match, Melo hit her trademark Tay-KO finishing move. However, the spot did not go to plan.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Jesus...



Ruby Soho announced she is out on injury due to a nasty fall in her mixed tag match at AEW All Out. She will require surgery for a broken nose in two places and a "mess of a septum."



I'm wishing her a speedy recovery. Jesus...Ruby Soho announced she is out on injury due to a nasty fall in her mixed tag match at AEW All Out. She will require surgery for a broken nose in two places and a "mess of a septum." I'm wishing her a speedy recovery. https://t.co/59IUltIz8l

Melo's knee collided with Ruby's face with such force that it broke Soho's nose in two different places, as well as ruining her septum, making it difficult for her to breathe.

Soho has since undergone surgery, with the AEW star posting updates on her condition during her recovery. Now that she is back on the scene, she will want to make the most of what is left of 2022.

