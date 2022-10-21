Jon Moxley and Hangman Page got into what was initially a well-received bout that unfortunately ended in the Anxious Millennial Cowboy getting injured. In hindsight of the clash, Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilberti) took to Twitter to criticize the two stars for pulling off extreme spots before the eventual injury.

Both Hangman Page and Jon Moxley have made a name for themselves in AEW as stars who push their opponents to the limit. Because of this, the stars have always gotten involved in some of the riskiest segments in the promotion.

In light of the scary spots shared between the two stars prior to Hangman's injury, Gilbertti sarcastically commented on the ordeal by sharing a clip posted to Twitter of Page's "Deadeye" on the ring apron.

"What a shocker that someone got injured in a match where they were doing spots like this." - Gilbertti tweeted.

AEW has made dangerous moves commonplace, especially with the likes of Canadian Destroyers being performed on the ring apron. While the crowd goes wild when these spots are performed, are they truly as safe as fans believe?

Despite Hangman Page's injury, Jon Moxley is set to face MJF during the upcoming AEW Full-Gear pay-per-view

While Hangman Page will go home to nurse his injury, Moxley will continue his reign as the AEW World Champion. MJF has been lurking around The Purveyor of Violence for weeks and will now get his shot at the championship.

AEW recently took to Twitter to officially announce the main event of Full-Gear 2022: Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the World Championship.

Will The Salt of The Earth finally prove to the wrestling industry as well as the AEW fanbase that he is worthy of being the face of the promotion, or will Jon Moxley stop him dead in his tracks? With the pay-per-view less than a month away, fans won't have to wait long to get their answer.

