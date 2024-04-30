"What are you thinking, Tony?" - Ex-WWE champ blasts Shahid Khan's Dynamite appearance after Jack Perry beat up Tony Khan

A former WWE Attitude Era star recently shared his thoughts on the events of last week's Dynamite, which saw AEW honcho Tony Khan get attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks, and the on-screen debut of his father, Shahid Khan.

Former WWE Hardcore and Tag team Champion, Al Snow sarcastically shared his assumption on what Shad Khan must be thinking when he came out to check on his son at the end of last's weekly Dynamite.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, Al Snow sarcastically commented on Shahid Khan's thought process during the segment.

"The third best part of that is when Tony's dad comes in. There's the look on his face of, 'You've been spending this much money on this, Tony? What are you thinking, Tony?'" he said. [7:56-8:23]

WWE veterans admit it was not easy for Tony Khan to take the bump

During the same episode, former WWE writer Vince Russo and former wrestler Al Snow also reacted to Tony Khan's bump after the AEW CEO got punched in the gut by Jack Perry last week. While both made fun of it, they also admitted it was not as easy for Tony to sell the move as it looked.

"We all know Tony has watched this since he was 10 years old, it looks a lot easier than it is, even a simple sellout," said Russo.

Al Snow added:

"Yeah and that was what I found funny, it was the fact that so many people think, 'Ah it's fake, I can do it, all he had to take was a punch to the stomach,' and he could've dropped to his knees, doubled over and been in pain and instead it was the Bruder was backing to the left, he looked like he was shot from the grassy nole." [7:17- 7:49]

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan reacts to the attack from The Elite on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

