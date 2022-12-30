"WHAT!?!?" - Two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion stunned by former AEW talent choosing Triple H over Tony Khan

A former AEW talent has signed with Triple H-led WWE over Tony Khan-led company and two-time RAW Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler was left stunned by the revelation.

Dragon Lee and Dralistico defeated FTR to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions. After the win, Dragon Lee announced that he was headed to WWE in 2023 and it was later revealed by Triple H that he will start with the NXT brand.

It was a surprising announcement, however the deal was completed a few weeks ago. Dave Meltzer reported that World Wrestling Entertainment wanted to stay silent about the deal and part of the agreement was that Dragon Lee should pin an AEW star.

Meltzer further noted that Dragon Lee signed for WWE for less money than he would have made had he signed for AEW instead. Upon learning that Dragon Lee was leaving for the Triple H-led promotion, Cash Wheeler was stunned.

"He’s WHAT!?!?" - Cash Wheeler tweeted.

Dragon Lee made an appearance on Dynamite when he teamed up with Los Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH and Andrade El Idolo. The team faced the Elite in the first round of the Trios Championship Tournament. The Mexican stars lost but Dragon Lee impressed the audience with a great display.

Road Dogg discussed Triple H discontinuing the WWE 24/7 Championship

The Game has made a lot of notable changes to the company since taking over from Vince McMahon. One of them was discontinuing the 24/7 Championship. Road Dogg discussed that decision in a recent interview.

“I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.” [H/T - WrestlingNews]

The King of Kings has brought back numerous stars to the company since ascending to the creative throne. Dragon Lee is the latest addition to an ever-growing list of signings made by the 14-time world champion.

Will Dragon Lee follow in Rey Mysterio's footsteps and become a legend or fizzle out like Sin Cara or Kalisto? Let us know in the comments.

