WWE Hall of Famer discusses why Triple H axed popular championship introduced in recent years

After creating a new regime, Triple H made several major changes to the product as he wanted to improve the overall quality of the shows in WWE. Road Dogg recently revealed why he thinks Hunter axed the 24/7 Championship.

In 2019, Vince McMahon's regime got Mick Foley to introduce the 24/7 Championship on the red brand as the boss wanted the product to become edgier. The championship was created for fun and entertainment, mainly to fill an hour of Monday Night Raw.

Last month, Triple H ended the title's run on the main roster and discontinued the title from all shows. Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg revealed why Hunter axed the popular title:

“I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.” [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Fans were tired of the amount of spotlight that was given to the 24/7 title and the storyline around it. It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings a new title in the coming year.

Who was the last 24/7 Champion under Triple H's regime in WWE?

After Vince McMahon's retirement and departure from the company, Triple H took charge and became the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Hunter went on to change a lot of things in the Stamford-based company, discarding some decisions made by the old regime.

After rehiring previously released superstars, Triple H began bringing back popular gimmicks on the main roster, such as Nikki Cross. Upon her return, she immediately went after Dana Brooke.

The two faced each other for the 24/7 Championship on an episode of RAW. After winning the title, Cross dumped the title, signifying the end of the title's run.

Before Cross won the title, Hunter allowed the title to be used by superstars at Live events. After Nikki Cross' actions, the title was immediately written off television, and fans haven't seen any superstars with the axed title.

Do you think Hunter will introduce a new title in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

