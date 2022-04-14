Popular AEW star details how he became part of The Best Friends

AEW's rising star Wheeler Yuta spoke about how he ended up being a part of the Best Friends.

Yuta was presented as a member of Best Friends by Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor, while Trent Beretta was out with an injury. Yuta recently decided to leave the trio behind and join William Regals' Blackpool Combat Club.

Speaking on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Yuta detailed his induction into Best Friends. The current ROH Pure Champion talked about the importance of Taylor & Cassidy in his career:

“Those guys obviously have been very instrumental, especially Chuck and Orange, have been very instrumental helping me, training me, and bringing me up in wrestling." - (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

He added that Tony Khan recognized it'd be good for him to be in a faction with his real-life friends:

"I think that once we did the stuff on Dark, I think Tony (Khan) kind of saw that it would be a natural fit for me to come in and be there with my real life friends. I didn’t know what was going to happen. They hugged me at the end and just kind of took off from there." (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

Wheeler Yuta on how his AEW career began

During his appearance on the Unrestricted Podcast, Wheeler Yuta revealed how he ended up making his AEW debut.

He said he got a call from Orange Cassidy while at a game with Chuck Taylor, asking him if he wanted to have a match on Dark, and things picked up from there:

“I was actually at a Sixers game with Chuck (Taylor). Then I got a phone call from Orange Cassidy asking me if I wanted to come down and do Dark. Somehow, a match came up between me and MJF, and then somehow that turned into showing a match between me and Rocky (Romero) actually from New Japan. That’s how it all came about. It was really fast, but it was awesome.” (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

Wheeler Yuta has done tremendously so far in his All Elite career. The current ROH Pure Champion is now a mainstay of Dynamite and Rampage alongside Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson as the newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club.

